1,673 Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Purchased by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 133,682 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,694,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,638,000 after purchasing an additional 169,265 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,586,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,409,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,136,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 629,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

PCY opened at $18.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.