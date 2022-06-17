1,685 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,000. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 45,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,180,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 551,700 shares of company stock valued at $25,637,428 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,132.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,341.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,622.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

