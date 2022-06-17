18,215 Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Acquired by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,215 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 96,946 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,544,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 50.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,110. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. Nutanix’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

