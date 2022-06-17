18,349 Shares in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Acquired by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCZ. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.10%.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

