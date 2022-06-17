21,600 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Lakeside Advisors INC.

Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 86.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 56,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 210,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 66,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 34,519 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,209,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,976,000 after buying an additional 143,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,842.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,731 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.05 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Several research firms have commented on CSX. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

