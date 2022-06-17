21,777 Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Bought by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned approximately 0.07% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,442,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 14,936.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 29,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BLOK traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.61. 27,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,318. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $64.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.