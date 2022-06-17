21,985 Shares in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Purchased by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 53,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 324,554 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,562,026. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AUY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.