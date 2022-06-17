2,372 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.46. 148,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759,795. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.81 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

