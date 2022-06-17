2,602 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,899,000 after buying an additional 72,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,980,000 after buying an additional 105,822 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,229,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,776,000 after buying an additional 38,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,710,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $370.60. 2,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,018. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $371.59 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $438.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.42.

About Roper Technologies (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.