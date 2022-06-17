29,232 Shares in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWEN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CWEN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE CWEN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.33. 6,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average is $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.91 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.52%. On average, analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,084.62%.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

