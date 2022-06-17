2,989 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by Sheets Smith Investment Management

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for approximately 3.7% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $40.44 on Friday, hitting $1,255.00. 10,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,721. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,397.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,503.86. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CMG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,932.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

