30,150 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Acquired by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 296,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 78,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 178,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 243,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 241,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCN remained flat at $$20.94 during midday trading on Friday. 680,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,185. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $21.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21.

