3,556 Shares in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Acquired by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $55.60 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average of $62.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $4.40. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ECPG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

