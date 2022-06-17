40,247 Shares in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRTEA. Barclays PLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 296,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Qurate Retail by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,673,000 after purchasing an additional 242,702 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Qurate Retail by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 581,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 30,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Qurate Retail by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,951,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after purchasing an additional 181,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QRTEA shares. Bank of America downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.83. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qurate Retail (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

