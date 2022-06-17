452,010 Shares in OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLITU) Bought by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLITU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 452,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $503,000.

Get OmniLit Acquisition alerts:

OmniLit Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,587. OmniLit Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLITU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLITU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OmniLit Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniLit Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.