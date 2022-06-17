4,666 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Purchased by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,214,000 after buying an additional 54,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,102,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,199,000 after buying an additional 101,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

