4,792 Shares in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Bought by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,153,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 107,416 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

BHF traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.71. 21,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

