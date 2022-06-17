5,716 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Purchased by Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 597,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 79,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 121,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,121. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02.
