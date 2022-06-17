5,936,186 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,936,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,421,000. Norges Bank owned 4.25% of AvalonBay Communities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,927,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,778,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,282,000 after purchasing an additional 474,391 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,789,000 after purchasing an additional 191,159 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,217,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,091,000 after purchasing an additional 182,680 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $186.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.30. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.35 and a 12-month high of $259.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

AvalonBay Communities Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.