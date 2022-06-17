6,340 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Purchased by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,340 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock traded down $9.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.42. 27,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $7.38 dividend. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $497,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,312,673 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

