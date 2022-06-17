6,527,645 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,527,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.69.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $172.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.32. The stock has a market cap of $150.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

