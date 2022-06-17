65,695 Shares in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Bought by City State Bank

City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 65,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

PFF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.13. 50,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,270,737. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $39.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.