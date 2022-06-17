6,675 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Acquired by Sheets Smith Investment Management

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $117.17. 46,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,334. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.17. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.65 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.08 and a 200-day moving average of $145.42.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at $34,809,467.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,980 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.69.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

