7,030 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Purchased by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 92,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hubbell by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,284,000 after buying an additional 26,570 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Hubbell by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hubbell by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.76 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

