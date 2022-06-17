70,543 Shares in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Purchased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC. owned 0.57% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHJ remained flat at $$47.16 during midday trading on Friday. 30,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,188. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average is $49.04.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.