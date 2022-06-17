8,014,500 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,014,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,765,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $10,306,695.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 883,875 shares of company stock worth $269,546,640 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $289.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.61. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

