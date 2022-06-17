8,186 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Acquired by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

MS traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.26. 153,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,066,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.70. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.49 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.