88mph Price Down 39.6% Over Last 7 Days (MPH)

88mph (MPH) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for about $2.84 or 0.00013737 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 88mph has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. 88mph has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $158,160.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,694.73 or 1.00044030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00117728 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, "Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. "

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars.

