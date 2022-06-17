Aaron Boynton Sells 2,886 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $40,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,107.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. 5,621,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,450. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.52. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $44.50.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.