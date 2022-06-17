Aaron Boynton Sells 2,886 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $40,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,107.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. 5,621,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,450. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.52. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $44.50.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.
Nutanix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.
