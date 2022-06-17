AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,868,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,451 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,090 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

ABBV stock opened at $139.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.48. The company has a market capitalization of $245.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.