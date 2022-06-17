Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 11,400,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after buying an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after buying an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after buying an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

