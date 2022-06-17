Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 11,400,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after buying an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after buying an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after buying an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.
ASO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
