AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACRX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.71.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. 23.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

