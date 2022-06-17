Acima Private Wealth LLC Acquires 4,192 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF comprises 2.0% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000.

BATS:BBJP traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.95. 379,531 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.02.

