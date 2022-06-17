Acima Private Wealth LLC Buys 797 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,520 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,616,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,488,000 after buying an additional 1,007,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,061,174. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

