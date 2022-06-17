Acima Private Wealth LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up about 1.6% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,556.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

IEUR traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,990. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $60.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.40.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.