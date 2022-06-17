Acima Private Wealth LLC Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,386,000 after acquiring an additional 185,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $878,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000.

GSLC stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.10. 1,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,402. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $72.19 and a 1 year high of $95.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.83.

