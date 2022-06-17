Acima Private Wealth LLC Has $900,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,473 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

INTC stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.15. 368,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,065,488. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $151.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $57.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

