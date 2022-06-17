Acima Private Wealth LLC Invests $68,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,280,000 after buying an additional 54,363 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 404,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 126,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,113,245. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

