Acima Private Wealth LLC Purchases 124 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,624,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,211,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,033,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,221,000 after buying an additional 145,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,048,000 after buying an additional 141,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.21. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,719. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $108.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.38.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

