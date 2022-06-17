Acima Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIDO. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 19,417 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,022,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,880,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,163,000 after purchasing an additional 226,375 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,228. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94.

