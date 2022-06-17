Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,240

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from GBX 3,058 ($37.12) to GBX 2,240 ($27.19) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMIGY. Barclays upgraded Admiral Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($35.20) to GBX 2,600 ($31.56) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($35.81) to GBX 2,630 ($31.92) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Admiral Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,878.78.

Shares of AMIGY stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $51.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5017 per share. This represents a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

