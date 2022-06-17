Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $480.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $530.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.48% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.56.

ADBE opened at $365.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe has a twelve month low of $360.90 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $172.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

