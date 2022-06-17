AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Cut to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of AERC opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. AeroClean Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12.

Get AeroClean Technologies alerts:

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AeroClean Technologies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AeroClean Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AERC Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

About AeroClean Technologies (Get Rating)

AeroClean Technologies, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AeroClean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroClean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.