AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Cut to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Shares of AERC opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. AeroClean Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12.
AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
About AeroClean Technologies (Get Rating)
AeroClean Technologies, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19.
