AES (NYSE:AES) PT Lowered to $29.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $32.50 to $29.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.57.
NYSE AES opened at $18.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. AES has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AES by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,700,403,000 after buying an additional 7,233,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of AES by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,669,511,000 after buying an additional 9,070,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,662,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,717,000 after buying an additional 832,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AES by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,435,000 after buying an additional 102,389 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AES Company Profile (Get Rating)
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
