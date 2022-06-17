AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $15.90 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $313.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 57.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Compass Point reduced their price objective on AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 21,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $334,691.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,363,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,146,191.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Kaufman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,183 shares of company stock valued at $401,671 in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in AFC Gamma by 12.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AFC Gamma by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after buying an additional 34,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AFC Gamma by 32.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after buying an additional 190,609 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in AFC Gamma by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 566,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after buying an additional 40,915 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in AFC Gamma by 13.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 344,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 40,944 shares during the period. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

