Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.86-$4.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on A shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.91.

A traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.64 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.32.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,791,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,047,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

