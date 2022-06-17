Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

AGIL stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. AgileThought has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $36.13.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AgileThought will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AgileThought in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,091,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AgileThought in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,262,000. Moneda USA Inc. purchased a new position in AgileThought in the first quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AgileThought by 756.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 158,993 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in AgileThought in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

