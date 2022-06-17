Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
AGIL stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. AgileThought has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $36.13.
AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AgileThought will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AgileThought (Get Rating)
AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.
