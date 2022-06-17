Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.12

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.12 and traded as high as $18.55. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 336,890 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARLP shares. StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Noble Financial started coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $460.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 375,241 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 263.9% during the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 297,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 215,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 463.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 81,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 15.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

