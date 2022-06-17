AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $117,099.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,737 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.47.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BILL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

