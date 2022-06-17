Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €38.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($39.58) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($36.46) price target on Alstom in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($45.83) price target on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($38.54) price target on Alstom in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($22.92) price objective on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of ALO opened at €24.51 ($25.53) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.69. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($26.72) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($38.93).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

